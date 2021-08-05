Research Analysts Set Expectations for Basf Se’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Basf in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42.

Get Basf alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.