Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eaton Co. plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

NYSE:ETN opened at $161.83 on Thursday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 58,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

