Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BankFinancial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BankFinancial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 68.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

