Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.550-4.670 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.60.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. 602,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,264. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.