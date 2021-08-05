Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE RGA opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

