Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Regional Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

RM opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $630.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. Regional Management has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $60.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,297.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

