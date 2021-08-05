Regents of The University of California Lowers Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Regents of The University of California reduced its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,609,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,081,092 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 70.3% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned 9.84% of Owl Rock Capital worth $550,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,344,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,899,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,082,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,737,525. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 33,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

