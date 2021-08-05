Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $581.51 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,682 shares of company stock worth $47,408,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

