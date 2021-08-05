Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Market Cap Achieves $6.99 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $328,582.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 87.6% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00100752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00139151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,029.48 or 1.00185829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00825913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

