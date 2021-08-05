Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 6.6%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 9.76 and last traded at 10.08. 512,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 935,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.79.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -111.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 10.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 10.01, for a total transaction of 750,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,001,000.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

