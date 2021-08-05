Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stryker (SYK)

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $291.00 to $311.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $248.00.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $292.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $273.00 to $288.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $303.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Stryker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/28/2021 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $291.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $262.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.82. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

