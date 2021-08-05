Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Strategic Education (STRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Strategic Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strategic Education reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share and decreased 24.8% from the year-ago quarter. However, revenues surpassed the consensus mark by 0.3% and grew 16.9% from the prior-year level. Its top line is gaining from investments in Australia/New Zealand, Alternative Learning, and the success of Capella and Strayer students. Moreover, Strayer and Capella Universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are likely to boost enrollment and thereby revenues. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, lower operating and EBITDA margins are concerns. Also, lower USHE contribution (enrollment down 9.9% and revenues declined 14.2% year over year) added to the woes.”

7/29/2021 – Strategic Education had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Strategic Education had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Strategic Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

6/30/2021 – Strategic Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have underperformed the industry in the past year. The downtrend is primarily attributed to decline in demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic. For first-quarter 2021, USHE’s student enrollment fell 7% and revenues declined 11% year over year. For 2021, it expects total enrollment at USHE to be down 10%. The company has been witnessing increased competitive intensity, which resulted in advertising inflation and thereby lowered the yield of marketing investments. In the past 60 days, earnings estimate for current quarter and year have remained unchanged, limiting upside potential for the stock. However, Capella continuously invests in introducing new programs and specializations to improve student outcomes.”

STRA stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $125.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 72.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 48.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

