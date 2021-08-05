Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

RLGY stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80. Realogy has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Realogy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Realogy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 641,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,788,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

