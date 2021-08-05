Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,586,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.77 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

