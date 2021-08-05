Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,791,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,936,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,971,000 after buying an additional 155,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $119.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.60.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

