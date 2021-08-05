Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,547 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

