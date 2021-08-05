Raymond James Trims PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price to $75.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PCH stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

