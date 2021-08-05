Raymond James Trims PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price to $75.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.
PCH stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
