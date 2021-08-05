Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.12.

IMO stock opened at C$33.21 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.54.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

