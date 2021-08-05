Raymond James Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $125.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $100.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.