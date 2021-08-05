Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Buys 8 Shares

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,908 ($24.93) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($199.43).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.41).

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,858 ($24.27) per share, with a total value of £148.64 ($194.20).

Shares of LON:RAT traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,944 ($25.40). 33,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,873.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.59. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,980 ($25.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

