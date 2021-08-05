Ratecoin Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $97,406.32 and approximately $203.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

