Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of RPD opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $117.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

