Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.69.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

