Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

RL stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.05. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

