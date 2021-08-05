Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RAIFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of RAIFY stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

