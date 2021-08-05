Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RAIFY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

