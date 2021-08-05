Radian Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,073 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Radian Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Radian Group by 162.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 66,657 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RDN opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

