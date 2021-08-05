QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Anton Tagliaferro Buys 50,000 Shares

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,150.00 ($35,107.14).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,450.00 ($35,321.43).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 269.23%.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

