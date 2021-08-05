Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.80 Million

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to report sales of $26.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $105.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.88 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.