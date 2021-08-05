Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to report sales of $26.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $105.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.88 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.