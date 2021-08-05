Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,597,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 255,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 250,360 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,039 shares of company stock worth $8,825,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.78. 24,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,403. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

