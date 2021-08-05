Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.79

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.79 and last traded at C$32.70, with a volume of 758360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

