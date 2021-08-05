Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.79

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.79 and last traded at C$32.70, with a volume of 758360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

