Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post sales of $91.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Quantum reported sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $394.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.80 million to $398.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $429.28 million, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $440.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,456,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 65,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $419,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

QMCO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 7,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

