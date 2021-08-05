Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

QRVO stock opened at $193.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.60. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 46,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

