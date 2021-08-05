Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $884.30 million, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.