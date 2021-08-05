Q3 Asset Management Invests $671,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,154 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,231,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $119,928,000 after purchasing an additional 576,631 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 654,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 309,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,571,914. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.