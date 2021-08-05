Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.19 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $439.35 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $336.91 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

