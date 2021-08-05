Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Raised by Analyst

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 165,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

