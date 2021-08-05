Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

