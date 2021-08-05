Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NYSE BWXT opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

