Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on T. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.66.

TELUS stock opened at C$28.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.37 billion and a PE ratio of 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.71. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

