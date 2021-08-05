Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.