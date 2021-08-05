Pylon Finance Price Up 3.3% Over Last Day (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $2.09 million and $715.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for $142.39 or 0.00370452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pylon Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00146347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.65 or 0.99877966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00856388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pylon Finance launched on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

