PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCT opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

