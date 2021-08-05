Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on PUMSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178. Puma has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

