Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.71 ($123.18).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €108.75 ($127.94) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €106.35 ($125.12). The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.