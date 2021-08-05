Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%.

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 2,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,223. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

