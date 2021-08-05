Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.