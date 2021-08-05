PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3926 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
PTT Exploration and Production Public stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile
