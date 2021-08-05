PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3926 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

PTT Exploration and Production Public stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum-related technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

