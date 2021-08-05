Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. 8,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,532. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

