Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 29.5%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price rose 29.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.28 and last traded at C$21.74. Approximately 110,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 37,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.79.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$428.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 21.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.84.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

